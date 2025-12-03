Israel is preparing for a significant escalation in Lebanon following Hezbollah’s continued military buildup in the country, Kan News reported.

According to the report, Israel presented US envoy Morgan Ortagus with evidence of Hezbollah’s ongoing entrenchment and expansion in Lebanon, warning that continued activity will lead to responses from the IDF.

The US is attempting to calm tensions, but Israeli sources say an escalation “appears inevitable.”

Meanwhile, US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz is expected to arrive in Israel next week, likely as part of US efforts to prevent an escalation.

On Tuesday, at an Israel Hayom conference in New York, Waltz stressed that, "Israel has the right to defend itself" and that Hezbollah must be disarmed and remain so. "The opportunity is huge," he added, noting that although the US administration desires peace, "tough steps" will be taken when necessary.