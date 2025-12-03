US President Donald Trump’s envoy to Lebanon, Morgan Ortagus, arrived in Israel on Tuesday and began her visit with a series of meetings with senior political and security officials.

Participants included the Prime Minister, the Defense Minister, and the head of Military Intelligence, Major General Shlomi Binder. The meetings were part of Washington’s efforts to prevent escalation along the northern border and to uphold the existing ceasefire agreement.

During the discussions, Israeli security officials presented updated intelligence on Hezbollah’s efforts to rebuild and enhance its capabilities. According to the briefing shown to the envoy, Hezbollah continues to violate existing arrangements in the area and restore its military strength, while the Lebanese army fails to enforce those agreements.

Before her meetings with the Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Ortagus met with Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar. In their conversation, Sa’ar outlined Israel’s assessment of Hezbollah’s growing power.

He stated, “The terrorist organization is arming itself at a much faster pace than it is disarming. The responsibility lies with the Lebanese government. There is also a transfer of funds from Iran to Hezbollah through Turkey. This must be stopped.”