US President Donald Trump on Thursday shared to his Truth Social platform a link to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News’ article on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request for a pardon, which he submitted to President Isaac Herzog on Sunday.

The request was submitted to the Legal Department of the Office of the President by the Prime Minister’s lawyer, Amit Hadad.

In mid-November, President Herzog received a signed official letter from Trump , in which Trump called on Herzog to consider granting a pardon to Prime Minister Netanyahu.

"While I absolutely respect the independence of the Israeli Justice System, and its requirements, I believe that this 'case' against Bibi, who has fought alongside me for a long time, including against the very tough adversary of Israel, Iran, is a political, unjustified prosecution," Trump wrote.

In October, during his speech in the Knesset , Trump directly turned to Herzog and asked him to pardon Netanyahu.