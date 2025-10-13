President Trump addressed the Knesset today and declared that "This was not only the end of the war, but of the age of terrorism and of the beginning of the age of peace and of God."

MKs Ayman Odeh and Ofer Cassif were expelled from the plenum during the speech for breaching the Knesset protocols.

"I would like to thank an incredible man and patriot - Benjamin Netanyahu. He is not the easiest man to deal with, but that's what makes him so great."

"Thanks to the leaders of the Arab nations, who gave us a lot of help in pressing Hamas to let the hostages return home."



"I would like to thank Steve Witkoff - he's a great guy, and everybody loves him. We also called in Jared, because we need his brain on occasion. I would also like to thank Ivanka, my daughter, who loves Israel so much that she converted."

"Marco Rubio, who is also here, will go down as the greatest secretary of state in the history of the United States. He was always smart and sharp, and people respect him. Pete Hegseth, our Secretary of War, is young and sharp. We have now settled eight wars in eight months, because the hostages are back."

"My personality is all about stopping wars. If we go into a war, we will win that war. The United States has the most powerful military in the world. I completely rebuilt the military, with weapons that I hated because of the level of power involved, and I hope we never have to use."

"We have the best weapons in the world, and have given a lot of them to Israel. Netanyahu would call asking for weapons, some of which I had never heard of before, but we got them for him. We gave them to Israel, which grew powerful and led to peace."

"As we celebrate, we need to remember how this started, with the worst slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust. The people of Israel need to know that America joins you in the two simple vows - Never Forget and Never Again.'

"For so many Israelis, but also Palestinians, the nightmare is finally over. As the dust settles, the day that breaks appears suddenly within reach. This is a very exciting time for the Middle East, because the forces of terror stand defeated, thanks to the Israel Defense Forces and Operation Rising Lion. That was a great job, and my people loved working with you."

"In Operation Midnight Hammer, the United States flew seven of those B-2s to Iran, of which we have ordered 28 more. We had 52 tankers, and dozens of other fighters. We had General 'Raisin'' Caine, who is an incredible general. I asked him how long it would take to defeat ISIS. They told me it would take as many as five years. Then I flew to Iraq and met General Caine and asked him why, and they said 'We could do it in three weeks, hitting from north, south, east, west, above, below. We would have to do it differently, with portable bases all over the Middle East, but they didn't want to defend anybody or offend anybody. We could do it in four weeks, with time left over.' And he did it perfectly."

"Together we stopped the world's number-one state sponsor of terrorism. Without that, there would never have been this deal, if Iran had had the nuclear weapon they were two months from having. They had been working on it for twenty-two years. Our pilots drilled on that attack three times a year. If we hadn't done that, we could never have signed the deal, and we wouldn't be standing here today. That attack took a big cloud off the Middle East and Israel. It was my honor to help."

"It would be great if we could have a peace deal with Iran, although Russia will need to come first. In Lebanon, the dagger of Hezbollah has been shattered. We are fully supporting the new government of Lebanon in disarming Hezbollah and building a new country at peace with Israel."

"This long and difficult war has now ended. Virtually the entire region has endorsed a plan in which Gaza will be demilitarized, Hamas disarmed, and Israel's security never threatened again. Israel has won everything it can by force of arms, and now it is time to translate that into real achievements that will allow you to enjoy the fruits of your labors. Only by embracing the opportunity of this moment can we ensure that the horrors of the last two years never happen again."

"Eight years ago, I came here and addressed the leaders of the Arab world and called to build a future free of terrorism. From here, I will go to Egypt to do just that. I'm going to be meeting with the most powerful and richest nations in the world. They are headed by some tremendous people who made this all possible. The journey we started back then started the defeat of the ISIS caliphate, the Abraham Accords, and this historic ceasefire. We have shown peace is not just a hope, but a reality we can build upon. The Middle East is ready to build on its potential. Decades of terrorism have not worked - they have backfired completely. Every worst case has been exceeded, with nothing but suffering, failure, and death, weakening not Israel but the ones who sought to attack it. Nations that set aside their differences and reached across divides are doing great."

"We can now fill up the Abraham Accords. There are a lot of nations that want to join up. You cannot beat the world. The world is loving Israel again. The world wanted peace, and Israel wanted peace. If you had gone on fighting for the next four years, it would not have been good. I want to congratulate Bibi for having the courage to say 'We won.' We will now rebuild Israel bigger and better than ever before."

"The choice for Palestinians could not be clearer - they have the chance to turn forever from the path of terror, exile the evil from their midst, and build their people up rather than trying to tear Israel down. The focus of Gaza must be on recovering from decades of horror. I intend to be part of this effort as part of the Board of Peace. Every single nation involved has asked me to be the chair, and we have unbelievable power and wealth. I want to thank the Arab and Muslim nations for their support in rebuilding Gaza. They have put up tremendous amounts of money. They want to see it work, be safe, and be good for Israel. As much money as you can see that it will take, it is not really that much to ensure success and stability. Many of them will be with us in Egypt in a little while."

"The group waiting for us is the wealthiest group ever assembled, and they only want to do good. The productive and responsible nations of this region should not be enemies, but partners. Together, you can stand against the forces of chaos that threaten your interests and unleash incredible prosperity and opportunity. You will unleash numbers and success that you could never think of, because you've always been defending yourselves, but when you can spend time thinking of something other than war, you will build something that will be a miracle in the desert. To that end, the Abraham Accords have brought unbelievable success to all the countries involved - they all stayed over the last period because it was good business. Instead of building fortresses to keep enemies at bay, you should build infrastructure. Instead of making missiles, your wealth should flow to industry and artificial intelligence."

"Even to Iran, whose regime has inflicted so much death, the hand of friendship is extended. Neither the United States nor Israel bears the people of Iran any hostility. There is nothing that would do the region more good than for Iran's leaders to renounce terror and recognize Israel's right to exist. I say to Iran, we are ready when you are, and it's going to happen. The story of fierce Israeli resolve should be proof to the world that those who seek to harm this nation are doomed to failure- the state of Israel is strong and will live and thrive forever. That is why Israel will always remain a vital ally to the United States of America, fielding one of the most powerful militaries in the world and with one of the most powerful economies."

"I authorized the spending of billions of dollars for Israel's defense. After years of broken promises, I moved the American embassy to Jerusalem."

Trump also praised the Israeli leaders as "knowing how to win." He asked President Herzog to pardon Netanyahu and allow the nation to move on.

He noted that he has met "over the past three years" many of the families of hostages, stressing that this is "a great honor" to stand in Jerusalem, the enteral capital of Israel.