Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived Wednesday morning to give testimony at the Tel Aviv District Court, stressing the difficulty of undergoing the legal process while holding his public office.

"I have made tremendous efforts to conduct three days of testimony per week," he told the judges. "This is an effort that requires postponing critical discussions on issues the public does not know about and only receives a fraction of the details through media reports."

He emphasized: "I'm not exaggerating in the slightest; it is simple. It is on the verge of impossible to do three times a week."

On Tuesday, Netanyahu's testimony was briefly interrupted after an urgent envelope was brought into the courtroom.

Netanyahu addressed the judges and requested to leave: "We can't continue right now, but I also don't know how long this will take." Judge Rivka Friedman-Feldman granted the request, and the session was paused.