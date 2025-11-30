A short while ago, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu submitted a request for a pardon to President Isaac Herzog.

The request was submitted to the Legal Department of the Office of the President by the Prime Minister’s lawyer, Amit Hadad.

In his request, Netanyahu wrote: "In recent years, tensions and disputes have increased between parts of the people and between the various state authorities. I am aware that the proceedings in my case have become a focus of fierce debates and bear broad public and ethical responsibility, out of an understanding of the implications of all the events as a result, and despite my personal interest in conducting the trial and proving my innocence until I am fully acquitted, I believe that the public interest dictates otherwise."

"Out of a public responsibility as Prime Minister to try to bring about reconciliation between the parts of the people, I have no doubt that the end of the trial will help to reduce the intensity of the flames in the debate that has arisen around it," Netanyahu added.

In accordance with the guidelines and procedures, the request is currently being transferred to the Pardons Department in the Ministry of Justice which will gather the opinions of all the relevant authorities in the Ministry of Justice. Following this, their opinions will be transferred to the Legal Advisor in the Office of the President and her team to formulate an additional opinion for the President.

The Office of the President stated that Herzog "is aware that this is an extraordinary request which carries with it significant implications. After receiving all of the relevant opinions, the President will responsibly and sincerely consider the request."

The request consists of two documents: a detailed letter signed by the Prime Minister’s lawyer, and a letter signed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Given the importance of this extraordinary request and its implications, the documents are being released for publication.

Earlier this month, President Herzog received a signed official letter from US President Donald Trump, in which Trump called on Herzog to consider granting a pardon to Prime Minister Netanyahu.

"While I absolutely respect the independence of the Israeli Justice System, and its requirements, I believe that this 'case' against Bibi, who has fought alongside me for a long time, including against the very tough adversary of Israel, Iran, is a political, unjustified prosecution," Trump wrote.