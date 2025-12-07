The Jerusalem District Court this morning (Sunday) accepted the Prime Minister’s request to cancel his scheduled testimony, citing diplomatic and parliamentary obligations.

In the request submitted on Netanyahu’s behalf, it was stated that he is required to participate in an urgent diplomatic meeting, and later in the Knesset’s 40-signature debate, which mandates his presence.

The request clarified that the combination of these two events makes it impossible for him to appear in court or hold the testimony at a later hour.

The State Prosecutor’s Office said it had no objection to postponing the hearing. “Given the reasons detailed in the open and classified portions of the request, which prevent holding the hearing even at later hours, and considering that the court set the session to end at 14:00, the state will not object to the request.”