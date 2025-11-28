German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will arrive in Israel on December 6-7 for his first official visit since taking office, a German government spokesperson announced Friday, according to Reuters.

Merz is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on December 7 to discuss bilateral relations, the ceasefire in Gaza, and other international issues, the spokesperson stated.

He will also visit the Yad Vashem memorial and hold talks with local representatives from society, the spokesperson added, speaking during a regular government press conference.

Germany has long been considered one of Israel’s staunchest allies, though it has criticized Netanyahu’s government over its strategy in the Gaza war.

While Merz has criticized aspects of Israel’s conduct in Gaza, he has stopped short of endorsing genocide accusations.

Earlier this month, Berlin moved to resume weapons sales to Israel , which had been suspended since August due to the conflict. The government emphasized that the decision is contingent on adherence to the ceasefire and the large-scale provision of humanitarian aid.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Merz after his August announcement of the arms embargo and expressed his disappointment with the decision.

“Instead of supporting Israel's just war against Hamas, which carried out the most horrific attack against the Jewish people since the Holocaust, Germany is rewarding Hamas terrorism by embargoing arms to Israel,” said a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office at the time.

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel's goal is not to take over Gaza, but to free Gaza from Hamas and enable a peaceful government to be established there,” it added.

Merz’s decision also drew sharp criticism from within his own political bloc.

