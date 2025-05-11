President Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog departed this evening, Sunday, for a historic one-day state visit to Germany, at the invitation of President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, marking 60 years since the establishment of full diplomatic relations between Israel and Germany.

As part of the visit, the President will meet with the President of Germany, the Chancellor of Germany, the President of the Bundestag, and other senior government officials. He will also be the guest of honor at a state event at the Presidential Palace. President Steinmeier will accompany President Herzog to a memorial ceremony at Platform 17 at Berlin-Grunewald Station. The two Presidents will also hold a joint meeting with more than 100 Israeli and German youth participating in a dialogue on shared history and future.

This state visit marks a significant milestone in the relationship between the two countries and reflects a shared commitment to deepening friendship and strategic partnership. It also carries historical significance, reflecting the long-standing development of relations between Israel and Germany.

Following the conclusion of the visit to Germany, President Steinmeier is expected to return to Israel together with President Herzog for a reciprocal state visit, which will include, among other events, a visit to Kibbutz Be’eri — the second joint visit by the presidents to the kibbutz since the outbreak of the war. The presidents will also visit the Israel National Library, and President Herzog will present the Presidential Medal of Honor to President Steinmeier at a state ceremony to be held in his honor at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem.