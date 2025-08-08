Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Friday evening and expressed his disappointment with Merz's decision to embargo arms to Israel.

“Instead of supporting Israel's just war against Hamas, which carried out the most horrific attack against the Jewish people since the Holocaust, Germany is rewarding Hamas terrorism by embargoing arms to Israel,” said a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel's goal is not to take over Gaza, but to free Gaza from Hamas and enable a peaceful government to be established there,” it added.

Merz announced earlier on Friday that Berlin will not approve the transfer of military equipment to Israel.

In a statement, the German Chancellor said he is "very concerned about the suffering of the population in the Strip." He also demanded that Israel "not take any steps toward annexation" of Judea and Samaria.

Merz also acknowledged that "Israel has the right to defend itself against Hamas terrorism - which should not be allowed to take any role in the future governance of Gaza."

Merz’s announcement followed the Cabinet’s approval early Friday morning of a proposal to conquer Gaza.

