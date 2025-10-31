Tensions between NATO allies surfaced Thursday as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sharply criticized Germany over its stance on Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, Reuters reported.

The remarks came during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, marking Merz’s first official visit to Turkey since taking office.

Erdogan, a vocal critic of Israel’s actions in Gaza despite being a central figure in recent ceasefire negotiations, accused Germany of turning a blind eye to what he called “genocide.”

“Hamas does not have bombs or nuclear arms, but Israel has all of these and uses these weapons to hit Gaza, for example with those bombs again last night,” Erdogan said. “Do you, as Germany, not see these? Do you, as Germany, not follow these? Besides hitting Gaza, Israel has always sought to suppress it through famine and genocide,” he added.

Merz responded by reaffirming Germany’s support for Israel following Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack. “It would have taken only one decision to avoid countless unnecessary casualties. Hamas should have released the hostages earlier and laid down its arms,” Merz said.

He expressed hope that the war was nearing its end under the US-brokered and Turkey-backed ceasefire agreement.

Erdogan has increased his verbal attacks on Israel since October 7. In March, Erdogan blasted Israel and described it as a "terror state" after it launched surprise strikes on terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip.

In June, the Turkish President claimed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government represents the most significant threat to Middle East security.