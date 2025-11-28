ההיתקלות ומעצר המחבלים דובר צה"ל

Senior sources in the IDF are investigating Friday the possibility of a leak of sensitive information in Division 210 ahead of the arrest operation in the village of Beit Jann in Syrian territory, military correspondent Amir Bohbot reported.

According to sources in the Northern Command, the operation was supposed to take place last week but was postponed at the last minute due to a visit by senior officials in the area.

Early on Friday morning, two combat officers and a reserve soldier were seriously injured, another reserve soldier was moderately injured, and an officer and a reserve soldier were lightly injured. The forces were ambushed in Syria and, as a result, had to abandon a military jeep, a Hummer, in the heart of Syrian territory.

The jeep was later located and attacked by the Air Force.

According to the reports, IDF forces arrived at the site, located near the buffer zone under Israeli control, with the aim of arresting one of the residents.

Upon the forces’ entry, violent clashes erupted between the soldiers and residents, including gunfire - which led to the deaths of two Syrian civilians and the wounding of several others.

During the incident, the IDF carried out artillery fire, and Israel Air Force aircraft were shown flying over Syria accompanying the forces. After about two hours, the Israeli forces withdrew to the outskirts of the town.