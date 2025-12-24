Russia is working behind the scenes, with American approval, to mediate between Israel and Syria in negotiations for a security agreement between the two countries, Kan News reported on Wednesday. So far, Azerbaijan has been leading the meetings and negotiations, with officials from both sides visiting Baku.

According to a defense official with knowledge of the details, Russia and Syria are restoring ties between them, and the Russians have even moved troops and supplies to their former stronghold in the Latakia area in northern Syria, which they had nearly completely deserted after the downfall of Bashar al-Assad.

According to the official, the Russians are interested in returning their troops to southern Syria, near the Israeli border, as they were before the collapse of the previous regime.

Israel prefers to allow a Russian presence over a Turkish entrenchment in the area.