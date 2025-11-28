On Thursday night, following intelligence information gathered in the past several weeks, IDF troops of the 55th Reserve Brigade under the command of the 210th Division embarked on an operation to apprehend suspects from the Jaama Islamiya terrorist organization.

The suspects operated in the area of Beit Jinn in southern Syria and advanced terror attacks against Israeli civilians.

During the activity, several armed terrorists opened fire at the troops, who responded with fire toward the terrorists, along with aerial assistance to the troops.

As a result of the incident, two reserve officers and a reservist were severely injured, a reservist was moderately injured, and a reserve officer and a reservist were lightly injured.

The soldiers were evacuated to the hospital to receive medical treatment, and their families have been notified.

"The operation has concluded, all of the suspects were apprehended, and a number of terrorists were eliminated," a military statement confirmed. "IDF troops remain deployed in the area and will continue to operate against any threat posed to the State of Israel and its civilians."

Reports from Syria said clashes broke out early Friday morning between IDF soldiers and Syrian residents in the town of Beit Jinn, at the foot of Mount Hermon - 11 km from the Israeli border and about 40 km from Damascus.

According to the reports, IDF forces arrived at the site, located near the buffer zone under Israeli control, with the aim of arresting one of the residents.

Upon the forces’ entry, violent clashes erupted between the soldiers and residents, including gunfire - which led to the deaths of two Syrian civilians and the wounding of several others.

During the incident, the IDF carried out artillery fire, and Israel Air Force aircraft were shown flying over Syria accompanying the forces. After about two hours, the Israeli forces withdrew to the outskirts of the town.