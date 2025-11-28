Reports from Syria said clashes broke out early Friday morning between IDF soldiers and Syrian residents in the town of Beit Jinn, at the foot of Mount Hermon - 11 km from the Israeli border and about 40 km from Damascus.

According to the reports, IDF forces arrived at the site, located near the buffer zone under Israeli control, with the aim of arresting one of the residents.

Upon the forces’ entry, violent clashes erupted between the soldiers and residents, including gunfire - which led to the deaths of two Syrian civilians and the wounding of several others.

During the incident, the IDF carried out artillery fire, and Israel Air Force aircraft were shown flying over Syria accompanying the forces. After about two hours, the Israeli forces withdrew to the outskirts of the town.

Israel has not commented on the reports at this time.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the buffer zone in Syria. At the start of the visit, the Prime Minister went to an IDF post where he observed the sector, and later held a security discussion.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Defense Minister Israel Katz, Foreign Affairs Minister Gideon Sa'ar, IDF Chief-of-Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir, ISA Director David Zini, National Security Council Acting Director Gil Reich, Israeli Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter, Head of IDF Northern Command Maj.-Gen. Rafi Milo, Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories Maj.-Gen. Ghassan Alian, and IDF 210th Division Commander Brig.-Gen. Yair Pelai.

Netanyahu stated: "We attach immense importance to our capability here, both defensive and offensive, safeguarding our Druze allies, and especially safeguarding the State of Israel and its northern border opposite the Golan Heights. This is a mission that can develop at any moment, but we are counting on you."

"I deeply appreciate not only what you are doing, but also the fact that your families are mobilizing for this.

"I want to convey to you gratitude not only from the Government of Israel, but also from the citizens of Israel and the State of Israel. Thank you very much," Netanyahu said.