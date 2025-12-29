After about twenty days detained in a Syrian prison, Jewish trader Salim Hamdani was released, and found innocent of all charges.

Hamdani, a veteran antiquities dealer from the small Jewish community remaining in Damascus, was arrested about three weeks ago at his business in the city's old market during a raid by local security forces.

Since his arrest there has been great concern among the community remaining in the Syrian capital. Hamdani's family members, together with representatives of the local community, worked to appoint legal representation for him, accompanied by the community's lawyer, and made quiet efforts to secure his release.

About a week ago, Alaa al-Din Kharub, the authorized representative for Jewish community affairs in Syria, told the channel Al-Youm, that there was an intention to release Hamdani on bail while the legal process continued.

He said the suspicions were based on claims by another person who had been arrested - who linked Hamdani to the case for improper motives, among them because he is a long-standing dealer and because of his belonging to the Jewish community. These claims, it turned out, were unfounded.

Joe Jajati, a Syrian-born Jew living in Brooklyn who recently stayed in Damascus, said: "Justice prevailed and the truth was revealed. I am very pleased to announce that my dear friend Salim Hamdani was released and acquitted of all charges. After 20 days, the justice system confirmed what we knew in our hearts - Salim is an innocent man."