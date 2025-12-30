Ali Shamkhani, one of the top advisers to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, responded on Monday to US President Donald Trump’s threats.

“Under Iran’s defense doctrine, responses are set before threats materialize. Iran’s ‌missile capability⁩ and defense are not containable or permission-based. Any aggression will face an immediate ‌harsh response⁩ beyond its planners’ imagination,” Shamkhani wrote in a post on social media, which he posted in several languages, including Hebrew and English.

His post was in response to a comment made by Trump during his meeting in Florida with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Now I hear that Iran is trying to build up again. And if they are, we're gonna have to knock them down. We'll knock the hell out of them. But hopefully that's not happening," Trump said

When asked if he would support an Israeli attack on Iran if Iran does not agree to a deal and continues its development of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles, Trump answered "yes."

Later, during a press conference with Netanyahu, Trump repeated the threat and said, "It's a 37-hour trip both ways, I don't want to waste a lot of [B-2] fuel."