Swastikas were sprayed on the Magen David Yeshiva in Brooklyn on Tuesday night, coinciding with the New York City mayoral election.

Photos from the scene show two red swastikas scrawled on a wall and a window of the Jewish school.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul confirmed that the yeshiva was one of several Jewish sites defaced on Tuesday night. “I strongly condemn this hateful display of antisemitism,” Hochul wrote on X.

New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani responded on social media, calling the act “disgusting” and “heartbreaking.” He pledged: “As mayor, I will always stand steadfast with our Jewish neighbors to root the scourge of antisemitism out of our city.”

Outgoing Mayor Eric Adams also condemned the incident, stating: “Antisemitism has no place in our schools, our government, or our city, but it’s sadly what happens when too many normalize antisemitic rhetoric.”

The United Jewish Appeal Federation of New York expressed outrage and said it was working with local law enforcement. “This act is a painful reminder of the rising tide of antisemitism that continues to threaten Jewish communities across New York,” the organization stated.

Data released by the New York City Police Department on Monday revealed that Jews were the victims in 62% of all hate crimes reported last month, with 29 antisemitic incidents out of a total of 47.

Mamdani, who won the mayoral election, is notorious for his anti-Israel actions, including his criticism of Israel on October 8, 2023 - just one day after the Hamas massacre in southern Israel, as well as his refusal to condemn the phrase “globalize the intifada”.

Mamdani has repeatedly accused Israel of war crimes in its battle against Hamas in Gaza, and has vowed to arrest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he visits New York City.

In the wake of Tuesday’s election, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) launched a comprehensive initiative to monitor the administration of Mamdani. The ADL expressed alarm over Mamdani's past associations and rhetoric, which it says promote antisemitic narratives and reflect hostility toward the State of Israel.

Responding to the ADL initiative, Mamdani claimed that he takes the issue of antisemitism "incredibly seriously."

He noted that in his victory speech, "I spoke about how my City Hall will stand steadfast with Jewish New Yorkers in fighting antisemitism across the city and making that clear in the actions that we deliver on January 1st."

The mayor-elect added, "I look forward to working with Jewish leaders across this city, whether they're elected officials, rabbis, or community leaders, to deliver on the promise of not just protecting Jewish New Yorkers, but celebrating and cherishing them in the same city."