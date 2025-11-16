Antisemitic graffiti reading “F**k Jews” was found scrawled on a sidewalk in the Cobble Hill neighborhood of Brooklyn over the weekend.

New York City Council member Lincoln Restler shared footage of the graffiti on social media, noting NYC Sanitation promptly cleaned the sidewalk.

“Antisemitic incidents are a majority of the hate crimes in NYC. All NYers - including Jewish NYers - must feel safe,” wrote Restler.

The incident was condemned by local leaders, including Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, who is known for his anti-Israel stance and whose election has prompted concerns of a rise in antisemitism in the city.

“Another horrific act of antisemitism on our streets. We cannot stand for this,” Mamdani wrote on X.

Also condemning the incident was New York Governor Kathy Hochul, who wrote, “A disgusting, cowardly act of antisemitism that has no place in New York. We stand with our Jewish communities today and always.”

Rep. Elise Stefanik, who recently announced she would challenge Hochul for Governor, said, “Another vile act of antisemitism in New York. The criminal cowards responsible must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Data released by the New York City Police Department on the day before the mayoral election revealed that Jews were the victims in 62% of all hate crimes reported last month, with 29 antisemitic incidents out of a total of 47.