US President Donald Trump on Monday welcomed the approval at the UN Security Council of the resolution on his 20-point for Gaza.

"Congratulations to the World on the incredible Vote of the United Nations Security Council, just moments ago, acknowledging and endorsing the BOARD OF PEACE, which will be chaired by me, and include the most powerful and respected Leaders throughout the World,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

He added, “This will go down as one of the biggest approvals in the History of the United Nations, will lead to further Peace all over the World, and is a moment of true Historic proportion! Thank you to the United Nations, and all of the Countries on the U.N. Security Council, China, Russia, France, The United Kingdom, Algeria, Denmark, Greece, Guyana, South Korea, Pakistan, Panama, Sierra Leone, Slovenia, and Somalia. Also thank you to those Countries that weren’t on this Committee, but strongly backed the effort, including Qatar, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Turkiye, and Jordan.”

“The members of the Board, and many more exciting announcements, will be made in the coming weeks," concluded Trump.

13 member-states of the Security Council voted in favor of the proposal. Russia and China abstained.

The main elements of the resolution include establishing an international force to stabilize the region, disarming Hamas, and creating a “pathway to the establishment of a Palestinian state.”

The clause in the draft resolution calling for a pathway to the establishment of a Palestinian state drew sharp criticism from several government ministers in Israel, but the wording of the resolution was not amended prior to the vote.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed his long-standing opposition to the establishment of a Palestinian state west of the Jordan River.

“Our opposition to a Palestinian state on any part of this territory has not changed in the slightest,” he clarified.