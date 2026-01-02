American officials presented a proposal to their Israeli counterparts suggesting that Turkey could be involved in the international force to be stationed in Gaza, but in a remote capacity.

According to Kan 11 News, under the proposal, Turkey would not send troops to Gaza but could maintain a presence at rear bases in neighboring countries such as Jordan and Egypt. Turkey would provide logistical and remote support to the international force.

The proposal was raised before the meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump, which took place this week in Florida.

Sources close to Prime Minister Netanyahu said he made it clear to President Trump that Israel does not want Turkey involved in the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement. "Turkey will not be in Gaza and will not take any part in the second phase of the agreement."