Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich denounced reports that the United States is acting indirectly to recognize a Palestinian state ahead of normalization with Saudi Arabia.

"Mr. Prime Minister, two months ago, immediately after several countries announced their unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state, you pledged you would respond firmly on the matter as soon as you returned from the United States."

"Since then, as noted, two months have passed in which you chose silence and a diplomatic disgrace."

"The deterioration we see now on this matter is dangerous and is your responsibility and stems from your silence. Form immediately an appropriate and decisive response that will make clear to the entire world - no Palestinian state will ever be established on our ancestral lands," he said."

Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir responded, "There is no such thing as 'a Palestinian people'. This is an invention that has no historical, archaeological or factual basis. A collection of immigrants from Arab countries to the Land of Israel are not a people. And certainly they do not deserve a reward for the terror, murder, and atrocities they sowed everywhere, and especially from Gaza - the place where they received self-rule," he clarified.

"The only real solution in Gaza is encouragement of voluntary migration, and certainly not a state that rewards terror, which would be a base for continued terror. Otzma Yehudit will not be part of any government that agrees to that. I call on the Prime Minister to clarify that the State of Israel will not allow the establishment of a Palestinian state in any form," he added.

After recognition by several countries of a Palestinian state, senior security officials recommended imposing personal sanctions on senior Palestinian Authority figures - including restricting their freedom of movement.

Galei Tzahal reported that among other things, the officials recommended limiting their freedom of movement in Judea and Samaria and at the Allenby crossing - compared with the current situation in which they move freely in secured convoys with an ISA escort.

They also recommended imposing economic sanctions on senior PA figures that would affect their businesses and sources of income, for example, through goods their family members import from abroad, which bring large sums into the pockets of those senior officials.

Since then, Netanyahu has done nothing.

The draft proposal the U.S. administration prepared for the UN Security Council includes significant steps toward promoting the establishment of a Palestinian state.

In the draft of the proposal, the U.S. administration is advancing to establish a multinational force in Gaza to stabilize the strip at the end of the war. The proposal provides that after the Palestinian Authority's reform plan is implemented, there may be the conditions for a credible path to self-determination and to the existence of a Palestinian state. According to the draft, the United States will hold a dialogue between Israel and the Palestinians to agree on a political plan for coexistence in peace and prosperity.

The draft also states that, in addition to the work of the multinational force in cooperation with Israel and Egypt to stabilize Gaza and to replace both Hamas and the IDF, a Palestinian Arab police force will be trained and inspected. It will assist in guarding the border.