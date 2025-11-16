Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opened Sunday’s cabinet meeting by addressing political criticism surrounding security and diplomatic matters, sharply condemning recent public statements on these topics.

Netanyahu said that Israel is currently in an election year and that during such a period, there is a “primary season assault” - both from within Likud and from outside it. He stressed that “security matters discussed in tweets and public statements are determined only in coordination with the Prime Minister.”

He then presented two main issues. First, Netanyahu emphasized that no parts of Gaza will remain un-demilitarized and that Hamas will be disarmed.

“This territory will be demilitarized and Hamas will be stripped of its weapons. It will happen either the easy way or the hard way. That’s what I’ve said, and that’s what President Trump has said as well,” Netanyahu stated.

On the political front, Netanyahu reaffirmed his long-standing opposition to the establishment of a Palestinian state west of the Jordan River.

“Our opposition to a Palestinian state on any part of this territory has not changed in the slightest,” he said.

He added that he has resisted such diplomatic initiatives for decades, under pressure both from abroad and at home.

“I do not need affirmations, tweets, or lectures from anyone,” he remarked.

Netanyahu also condemned two recent incidents. The first was the violent assault on MK Yoav Ben Tzur, saying it was the work of “a small minority that does not represent the ultra-Orthodox public” and stressing that authorities must act “with full force” against such rioting. The second incident involved violence by a small group operating in Judea and Samaria, which Netanyahu said does not represent the settler community.

He concluded: “We are a state of law, and a state of law acts according to the law.”