The United States and a coalition of key Middle Eastern and Muslim-majority nations issued a joint statement on Friday expressing strong support for a United Nations Security Council resolution aimed at advancing US President Donald Trump’s comprehensive peace plan for Gaza.

The statement, released by the US Mission to the United Nations, was signed by the United States, Qatar, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Jordan, and Turkey. It affirms backing for the resolution currently under consideration, which was “drafted by the United States after consultation and in cooperation with Council members and partners in the region.”

The resolution endorses the “historic Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict” first announced on September 29 and later celebrated and endorsed during a summit in Sharm El Sheikh.

“We are issuing this statement as the Member States that gathered during High-Level Week to begin this process, which offers a pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood,” the countries declared. “We emphasize that this is a sincere effort, and the Plan provides a viable path towards peace and stability, not only between the Israelis and the Palestinians, but for the entire region.”

The signatories concluded by urging swift action: “We are looking forward to this resolution’s swift adoption.”

The statement comes after Russia submitted a competing draft resolution on Gaza to the Security Council, directly challenging the US proposal for a two-year mandate establishing a transitional governance body and an international stabilization force.

Moscow’s UN mission said in a note to Council members Thursday that its “counter-proposal is inspired by the US draft,” but aims to offer a “balanced, acceptable, and unified approach toward achieving a sustainable cessation of hostilities.”

Russia’s version, seen by Reuters, requests that the UN Secretary-General identify options for a stabilization force in Gaza but omits any reference to the “Board of Peace,” the transitional administration proposed by the US

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)