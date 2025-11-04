The United States has circulated a draft resolution to several UN Security Council members proposing the establishment of an international force in Gaza for a minimum of two years, Axios reported Monday.

The draft, marked “SENSITIVE BUT UNCLASSIFIED,” outlines a broad mandate for the US and participating nations to govern Gaza and provide security through the end of 2027, with potential extensions.

Negotiations on the resolution are expected to begin in the coming days, with a vote anticipated within weeks and deployment of the first troops by January, according to a US official quoted in the Axios report.

The proposed International Security Force (ISF) would be “an enforcement force and not a peacekeeping force,” the official emphasized. It would operate in coordination with the Gaza “Board of Peace,” which President Donald Trump has announced he will chair. The Board is slated to remain active through 2027.

According to the draft, the ISF would secure Gaza’s borders with Israel and Egypt, protect civilians and humanitarian corridors, and train a new Palestinian police force. It would also oversee the demilitarization of Gaza, including dismantling terror infrastructure and permanently decommissioning weapons held by non-state armed groups - effectively mandating the disarmament of Hamas if it does not comply voluntarily.

The force would operate under a unified command approved by the Board of Peace and in close coordination with Egypt and Israel. It would be authorized to use “all necessary measures” to fulfill its mission under international law, including humanitarian law.

The ISF is intended to stabilize Gaza during a transitional period in which Israel would gradually withdraw from additional areas, and the Palestinian Authority would implement reforms to assume long-term control. Countries such as Indonesia, Azerbaijan, Egypt, and Turkey have expressed willingness to contribute troops, Axios previously reported.

The draft also empowers the Board of Peace as a transitional governing body to set reconstruction priorities and manage funding until the Palestinian Authority completes its reform program and receives approval from the Board. A technocratic, apolitical Palestinian Arab committee would handle Gaza’s civil administration under the Board’s supervision.

Aid distribution would be coordinated through organizations working with the Board of Peace, including the UN, Red Cross, and Red Crescent. Any group found to misuse or divert aid would be banned from participation.