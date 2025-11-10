הריסת בית המחבל דובר צה"ל

The IDF on Sunday demolished the home of terrorist Maher Samara, who carried out the deadly shooting attack near the community of Bruchin together with other terrorists about six months ago.

The operation, carried out by troops from the Efraim Brigade, took place in the village of Bruqin, in the Judea and Samaria region. It comes about two months after the demolition of another terrorist’s home from the same terror cell.

The terror attack killed Tze'ela Gez, who was on her way to the delivery room at the time of her murder, and left her husband injured .