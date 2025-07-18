The IDF Military Prosecution is due to file severe indictments against three Hamas terrorists following a joint investigation by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and the Judea and Samaria District Central Unit (Yamar) of the Israel Police.

The suspects were involved in the deadly attack that claimed the lives of Tze'ela Gez and her infant son, Ravid Chaim Hy”d, and in three additional terror attacks in the Samaria region.

The attack occurred in May during the evening hours, when the Gez couple was driving from the Barkan Junction towards the Peduel Interchange on their way to the delivery room. Gunfire was opened at their vehicle, killing Tzala at the scene. Her baby, Ravid Chaim, was delivered at the site but later died in the hospital.

Three days after the attack, Hamas-affiliated terrorists from the area were arrested. The investigation revealed that the terrorist who carried out the shooting was eliminated in an operational IDF and Shin Bet mission.

During the operation, the weapon used in the attack was confiscated along with additional equipment, including ammunition, camouflage netting, and a green cloth covering.

נשק שאותר אצל המחבלים צילום: דוברות המשטרה

According to the joint Shin Bet and police investigation, the three detainees were involved in four additional terror attacks over the past six months, some resulting in injuries or property damage.

Upon completion of the thorough investigation, the case materials were transferred to the Military Prosecution, which will proceed with indictments against all those involved.

In a joint statement, the police and Shin Bet said: "Security forces will continue to act resolutely to thwart terrorism and bring to justice any terrorist who harms Israeli citizens."