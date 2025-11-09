Members of Ireland’s soccer governing body voted overwhelmingly Saturday to instruct the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) board to formally request that UEFA suspend the Israel Football Association from European competitions, Reuters reported.

The resolution, proposed by Bohemian FC, cited alleged violations of UEFA statutes: failure to implement an effective anti-racism policy and the participation of Israeli clubs in Judea and Samaria without the consent of the Palestinian Football Association. The motion passed with 74 votes in favor, seven against, and two abstentions.

A UEFA spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

UEFA had considered a vote last month on suspending Israel over the war in Gaza, but internal discussions were shelved following a US-brokered ceasefire on October 10.

The Irish move follows similar calls in September from Turkish and Norwegian football officials, as well as a UN Commission of Inquiry report accusing Israel of genocide - an allegation Israel has firmly rejected, calling the report “scandalous.”

If UEFA were to act on the Irish resolution, it could spark a diplomatic clash with the United States, which strongly opposes efforts to isolate Israel. The US is a co-host of the 2026 World Cup.

While UEFA has the authority to suspend Israel from regional competitions, FIFA oversees World Cup qualifiers, meaning a UEFA ban would not necessarily prevent Israel’s participation in global tournaments.

FIFA has also dealt with requests to ban Israel in recent years, most notably from the Palestinian Authority and from Iran .