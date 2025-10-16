Maccabi Tel Aviv fans will not be allowed to attend their club’s UEFA Europa League match against Aston Villa in Birmingham next month, following a decision by local authorities citing public safety concerns.

Aston Villa announced that the local Safety Advisory Group (SAG) had instructed the club to ban visiting supporters from the game, scheduled for November 6 at Villa Park. The English side said the move followed guidance from West Midlands Police, who raised concerns about maintaining security outside the stadium and responding to potential protests.

“Following a meeting this afternoon, the SAG has formally written to the club and UEFA to advise that no away fans will be permitted to attend Villa Park for this fixture,” Aston Villa said in a statement. “West Midlands Police have advised the SAG that they have public safety concerns outside the stadium bowl and the ability to deal with any potential protests on the night. The club remains in ongoing discussions with Maccabi Tel Aviv and local authorities, with the safety of supporters and residents as the top priority.”

West Midlands Police later issued their own statement confirming the classification of the match as a “high-risk” event after what they described as a thorough assessment. The force said the restriction on visiting supporters was made in line with professional advice and recent intelligence.

“West Midlands Police supports the decision to prohibit away supporters from attending,” a police spokesperson said. “This decision is based on current intelligence and previous incidents, including violent clashes and hate crime offences that occurred during the 2024 UEFA Europa League match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv in Amsterdam. Based on our professional judgment, we believe this measure will help mitigate risks to public safety.”

The police added that they remain committed to ensuring the safety of all communities and maintaining a zero-tolerance stance toward hate crimes in any form.

The decision means Maccabi Tel Aviv fans will have to watch the game from afar, as their team faces the Premier League club in a key group stage encounter. The Israeli side has yet to comment publicly on the announcement, but is reportedly in contact with Aston Villa and UEFA over the implications for ticket holders and supporters planning to travel.

UEFA has not yet issued a statement on the restriction, which comes amid heightened sensitivity around international fixtures involving Israeli clubs. Both clubs are expected to release further details on logistics and security measures ahead of the match.