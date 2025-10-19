התפרעויות והשלכת בקבוקים וחפצים על השוטרים דוברות המשטרה

The Israel Police announced Sunday evening that the highly anticipated derby match between Hapoel Tel Aviv and Maccabi Tel Aviv at Bloomfield Stadium was canceled due to widespread use of pyrotechnics and riots in the stands.

Fans from both teams hurled flares onto the pitch, producing dense smoke that engulfed the field. Even before the match officially began, police reported that rioters launched smoke grenades and fireworks onto the playing area. In total, 48 smoke grenades and 52 pyrotechnic devices were thrown.

Nine individuals were arrested and 16 others detained. As a result of the violence, three police officers and 12 civilians sustained injuries.

Due to the heavy smoke, referees instructed players to return to the locker rooms. Shortly afterward, police made the decision to cancel the match entirely.

A statement from the Israel Police said, “Riots, disturbances, object throwing, smoke grenades, fireworks, injured officers, and damage to stadium infrastructure - this is not a soccer match, this is a serious public disturbance and violence.”

“In light of the disturbances and the risk to human life ahead of the soccer match at Bloomfield Stadium, Israel Police informed the teams, their management, and the referees that the match would not be allowed to take place.”

The statement concluded with a call for fans “to remain in place until a calm and orderly dispersal.”

Opposition leader Yair Lapid reacted sharply, stating, “Tonight, another failure was added to the endless list of failures by the incompetent minister Itamar Ben Gvir - the inability to hold a soccer match in the State of Israel.”