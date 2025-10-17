A spokesman for the British government said on Friday that the government is "working with policing and other partners" to ensure a soccer game between Aston Villa and Maccabi Tel Aviv can go ahead next month "with all fans present".

"No one should be stopped from watching a football game simply because of who they are," the spokesperson said, as quoted by Sky News.

"The government is working with policing and other partners to do everything in our power to ensure this game can safely go ahead, with all fans present. We are exploring what additional resources and support are required, so all fans can attend."

In a post on X, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood wrote that the government is doing "everything in our power to ensure all fans can safely attend the game."

The statement follows West Midlands Police’s decision to ban supporters of Maccabi Tel Aviv from attending their team’s Europa League match against Aston Villa in Birmingham on November 6.

The decision, made by the local Safety Advisory Group (SAG), follows what was described as a “high risk” classification based on previous incidents, including antisemitic attacks on Israeli fans in Amsterdam during a match against Ajax last year.

The decision was met with widespread criticism, including by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who said , “This is the wrong decision. We will not tolerate antisemitism on our streets. The role of the police is to ensure all football fans can enjoy the game, without fear of violence or intimidation.”

Opposition leader Kemi Badenoch called the decision a “national disgrace” and challenged Starmer to “guarantee that Jewish fans can walk into any football stadium in this country.” She added, “If not, it sends a horrendous and shameful message: there are parts of Britain where Jews simply cannot go.”

Captivity survivor Emily Damari, who also holds British citizenship, compared the decision to “putting up a big sign outside a stadium saying ‘No Jews allowed’” in a tweet on X.

Damari expressed deep shock, “I am absolutely shocked by this outrageous decision to ban me, my family and friends from attending an Aston Villa game in the UK. Football is a way to unite people regardless of their faith, color or religion, and this disgusting decision does exactly the opposite.”

