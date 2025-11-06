Former US Vice President Kamala Harris faced repeated disruptions by anti-Israel protesters during her book-tour event Tuesday night at Benaroya Hall in Seattle, where she discussed her memoir “107 Days” with political commentator Angela Rye.

JNS reported that demonstrators gathered both inside and outside the venue. Protesters wore keffiyehs, waved Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) flags, and chanted, “Kamala, you can’t hide, you profit from genocide.”

A masked speaker in a red keffiyeh called Harris a “genocide and war criminal,” declaring she was “not welcome in our city” and did not deserve “any type of peace, let alone a triumphant book tour.”

Inside the hall, according to JNS, Harris was welcomed with applause from a packed audience. Less than a minute into the program, a man in the front rows shouted about “Palestine”, prompting chants of “Get him out” from the crowd. Security removed him after more than a minute. Harris responded with a quip: “I’m reclaiming my time.”

She was interrupted four more times during the evening. One attendee remarked, “I’m embarrassed. This is so embarrassing.” When another protester shouted over her, Harris said, “I’m sure there are other people who wanna get up, so let me just,” before adding, “I get that I would not exist if it weren’t for people who were active in protesting.”

Harris addressed US policy on Israel and Gaza during her time in office.

“We should have done more as an administration,” she said to applause. “We should have spoken publicly about our criticism of the way that Netanyahu and his government were executing the war.” She added, “We had more levers.”

Harris expressed support for the current ceasefire but described the situation in Gaza as “inhuman,” citing “hunger, famine, suffering, death.”

She also criticized members of the Biden administration. “There were plenty of folks in the White House that were not happy about me speaking out,” she said.

Although she did not mention US President Donald Trump by name, Harris accused the current administration of giving “a blank check to Netanyahu.”

In late September, Harris faced heated interruptions during the launch of her memoir in New York City, as pro-Palestinian Arab demonstrators confronted her over the war in Gaza.

“Your legacy is genocide. The blood of the Palestinians is on your hands,” one protester declared. “You pledged your full support for Israel as they shot babies and they blew babies up … you cared more about protecting an apartheid state than defending the rights of Americans.”

Harris responded by urging calm in the venue. “Bring the temperature down,” she told the crowd, before addressing the accusations directly. “What’s happening to the Palestinian people is outrageous, and it breaks my heart,” she said. “I get it.”

During her presidential election campaign, Harris was regularly heckled by anti-Israel protesters at rallies.

In one appearance, the Vice President ripped pro-Palestinian Arab protesters who tried to interrupt her as she was speaking during a rally in Detroit.

The protesters chanted “Kamala, Kamala, you can’t hide. We won’t vote for genocide” as Harris was delivering her remarks.

Harris then fired back, “You know what, if you want Donald Trump to win then say that. Otherwise, I’m speaking.” She then continued speaking.

Several weeks later, she responded to a pro-Palestinian Arab protester who heckled her at a campaign rally in Savannah, Georgia, saying that she and President Joe Biden are "working around the clock" to secure the release of hostages and a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

In October of 2024, during a campaign stop at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Harris appeared to agree with an anti-Israel heckler who accused Israel of carrying out genocide in Gaza.

After the heckler was escorted out of the hall, Harris told the crowd the issue “was real.”

“Listen, what he’s talking about, it’s real. That’s not the subject that I came to discuss today, but it’s real and I respect his voice,” Harris said after the heckler left.