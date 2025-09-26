Former US Vice President Kamala Harris faced heated interruptions during the launch of her memoir “107 Days” in New York City on Wednesday night, as pro-Palestinian Arab demonstrators confronted her over the war in Gaza, reported the Washington Examiner.

The event, marking the first stop of Harris’s book tour, was disrupted roughly 30 minutes into her conversation with moderator Aaron Parnas. At least three protesters shouted accusations of “genocide” and condemned Harris’s support for Israel.

“Your legacy is genocide. The blood of the Palestinians is on your hands,” one protester declared. “You pledged your full support for Israel as they shot babies and they blew babies up … you cared more about protecting an apartheid state than defending the rights of Americans.”

Harris responded by urging calm in the venue. “Bring the temperature down,” she told the crowd, before addressing the accusations directly. “What’s happening to the Palestinian people is outrageous, and it breaks my heart,” she said. “I get it.”

She emphasized her limited authority during the Biden administration, saying, “Unlike the current President of the United States, I understand what’s happening right now in Gaza. I’m not President right now; there’s nothing I can do.”

During her presidential election campaign, Harris was regularly heckled by anti-Israel protesters at rallies.

During one appearance, the Vice President ripped pro-Palestinian Arab protesters who tried to interrupt her as she was speaking during a rally in Detroit.

The protesters chanted “Kamala, Kamala, you can’t hide. We won’t vote for genocide” as Harris was delivering her remarks.

Harris then fired back, “You know what, if you want Donald Trump to win then say that. Otherwise, I’m speaking.” She then continued speaking.

Several weeks later, the Democratic presidential nominee responded to a pro-Palestinian Arab protester who heckled her at a campaign rally in Savannah, Georgia, saying that she and President Joe Biden are "working around the clock" to secure the release of hostages and a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

In October of 2024, during a campaign stop at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Harris appeared to agree with an anti-Israel heckler who accused Israel of carrying out genocide in Gaza.

After the heckler was escorted out of the hall, Harris told the crowd the issue “was real.”

“Listen, what he’s talking about, it’s real. That’s not the subject that I came to discuss today, but it’s real and I respect his voice,” Harris said after the heckler left.