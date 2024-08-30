US Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Thursday responded to a pro-Palestinian Arab protester who heckled her at a campaign rally in Savannah, Georgia, saying that she and President Joe Biden are "working around the clock" to secure the release of hostages and a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

"Let me just say something. Hold up for a second. We are fighting for democracy. Everyone has a right and should have their voices heard,” Harris said in response to the heckler.

“I am speaking now. But on the subject: the president and I are working around the clock, we have got to get a hostage deal done and a ceasefire deal done now," she added.

Earlier this month, Harris ripped pro-Palestinian Arab protesters who tried to interrupt her as she was speaking during a rally in Detroit.

The protesters chanted “Kamala, Kamala, you can’t hide. We won’t vote for genocide” as Harris was delivering her remarks.

Harris then fired back, “You know what, if you want Donald Trump to win then say that. Otherwise, I’m speaking.” She then continued speaking.

US politicians have faced numerous anti-war protests during his events in the months since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7.

In June, anti-Israel protesters interrupted President Joe Biden's speech in Washington, DC, and accused him of being "complicit in genocide" in the Gaza Strip.

"You're complicit in genocide," a protester was heard shouting as Biden was delivering his remarks.

The crowd booed and chanted "four more years" as the protesters were escorted from the room.

Biden then replied, "Folks, it's ok. Look, they care. Innocent children have been lost. They make a point."

In March, Biden responded in a similar manner to pro-Palestinian Arab protesters who interrupted his health care speech.

Two protesters were escorted out of the Raleigh, North Carolina, venue after they cut off the President mid-remarks, shouting, "What about the health care in Gaza?"

"Everybody deserves health care," Biden said as the protesters yelled that hospitals in Gaza were being bombed and alleged that Biden was "complicit in genocide." The President then asked the audience to "be patient with them."

"They have a point," Biden said after the protesters were escorted out, adding, "We need to get a lot more care into Gaza."