President Donald Trump has revoked Secret Service protection for former Vice President Kamala Harris, according to a letter obtained by CNN.

By law, vice presidents receive six months of protection after leaving office. Harris’ detail had been extended for one year by then-President Joe Biden through an undisclosed directive shortly before he left office. Trump canceled that extension in a memorandum dated Thursday, effective September 1, 2025.

The order states: “You are hereby authorized to discontinue any security-related procedures previously authorized by Executive Memorandum, beyond those required by law, for the following individual, effective September 1, 2025: Former Vice President Kamala D. Harris.”

The move comes as Harris prepares for a nationwide book tour tied to her upcoming memoir "107 Days," set for release September 23. Harris’ senior adviser thanked the Secret Service for its “professionalism and dedication.”

Her loss of protection means the end not only of a 24-hour detail but also of federal monitoring of potential threats. Harris’ aides expressed concern that private security will not provide the same level of intelligence gathering. Protecting her on a similar scale could cost millions annually. Her husband, Doug Emhoff, had already lost his protection in July.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass criticized Trump’s decision, calling it politically motivated and dangerous. Harris may now rely on local police protection in Los Angeles, where she resides.

Presidents and candidates often face heightened security threats. Trump himself survived two assassination attempts during last year’s campaign. Harris, as the first woman and first Black woman to serve as vice president, had also been considered a high-profile target during and after her campaign.