Former US Vice President Kamala Harris announced Wednesday that she will not seek the governorship of California in 2026, ending months of speculation about her political future in her home state.

"In recent months, I have given serious thought to asking the people of California for the privilege to serve as their Governor. I love this state, its people, and its promise. It is my home. But after deep reflection, I've decided that I will not run for Governor in this election," Harris stated as quoted by ABC News.

While she has yet to formally declare her next steps, the decision not to enter the California race may leave the door open for a potential presidential campaign in 2028. Harris indicated she would reveal "more details in the months ahead" concerning her future plans.

"I have extraordinary admiration and respect for those who dedicate their lives to public service—service to their communities and to our nation. At the same time, we must recognize that our politics, our government, and our institutions have too often failed the American people, culminating in this moment of crisis," she said. "As we look ahead, we must be willing to pursue change through new methods and fresh thinking -- committed to our same values and principles, but not bound by the same playbook."

Harris, who previously served as California Attorney General and US Senator before ascending to the vice presidency, said the decision followed a period of reflection on how best to serve the Democratic Party following her loss in the last presidential election to President Donald Trump.

"I am a devout public servant, and from the earliest days of my career, I have believed that the best way I could make a difference in people's lives and fight for a better future was to improve the system from within. And it has been a profound honor to do that work and serve the people of California and our nation -- as a prosecutor, Attorney General, United States Senator, and Vice President," she said.

ABC News noted that Harris has recently returned to political engagement, participating in a summit aimed at young voters and an abortion rights event in June. Her joint fundraising vehicle with the Democratic National Committee, the Harris Victory Fund, has also begun raising funds in support of former North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper's Senate campaign.

Though stepping back from the gubernatorial race, Harris affirmed her ongoing political involvement.

"I look forward to getting back out and listening to the American people, helping elect Democrats across the nation who will fight fearlessly, and sharing more details in the months ahead about my own plans," she said.