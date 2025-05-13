Former US Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday welcomed the return of American-Israeli citizen Edan Alexander, who was freed from Hamas captivity.

In a post on X, Harris called for the release of all the hostages who remain in captivity.

“After 584 days in Hamas captivity, American citizen Edan Alexander is finally reunited with his family. From my meetings with the Alexander family, I have long admired their strength and courage, and Doug and I join all Edan’s loved ones in celebrating his safe return,” she wrote.

“The work to bring home the remaining hostages must continue. The international community cannot rest until all the hostages are home,” added Harris.

Alexander, who was abducted on October 7, 2023 while serving in the IDF, was the last living US citizen in Hamas captivity.

The US was able to secure his release through direct negotiations with Hamas in which Israel was not involved.

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday night that Alexander’s release was “a step taken in good faith towards the United States and the efforts of the mediators — Qatar and Egypt — to put an end to this very brutal war and return ALL living hostages and remains to their loved ones.”

He added, “Hopefully this is the first of those final steps necessary to end this brutal conflict. I look very much forward to that day of celebration!”