The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations said on Wednesday that the election of Zohran Mamdani , known for his anti-Israel stance, as mayor of New York City, “marks a grim milestone”.

“The city with the United States’ largest Jewish population will now be led by a man whose record and rhetoric reflect hostility toward Israel and the Jewish people,” said Betsy Berns Korn, Chair, and William C. Daroff, CEO, of the Conference of Presidents in a statement.

They added, “Zohran Mamdani’s elevation to Gracie Mansion reminds us that antisemitism remains a clear and present danger, even in the places where American Jews have long felt most secure. There can be no compromise with an ideology that demonizes or ostracizes Jews and Israelis.”

The Jewish leaders stressed that they “remain unwavering in our commitment to the safety and dignity of the Jewish community. Our response to this ominous moment will be to strengthen activism, advocacy, and coordination across New York’s Jewish communities, ensuring that every institution and family feels supported and protected.”

“We will demand moral clarity and decisive action from every level of government, mobilizing Jewish leadership and civic partners to ensure that New York remains a place of safety, strength, and solidarity for our people,” the statement concluded.

Mamdani is notorious for his anti-Israel actions, including his criticism of Israel on October 8, 2023 - just one day after the Hamas massacre in southern Israel, as well as his refusal to condemn the phrase “globalize the intifada”.

Mamdani has repeatedly accused Israel of war crimes in its battle against Hamas in Gaza, and has vowed to arrest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he visits New York City.

In the wake of Tuesday’s election, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) launched a comprehensive initiative to monitor the administration of Mamdani. The ADL expressed alarm over Mamdani's past associations and rhetoric, which it says promote antisemitic narratives and reflect hostility toward the State of Israel.

Responding to the ADL initiative, Mamdani claimed that he takes the issue of antisemitism "incredibly seriously."

He noted that in his victory speech, "I spoke about how my City Hall will stand steadfast with Jewish New Yorkers in fighting antisemitism across the city and making that clear in the actions that we deliver on January 1st."

The mayor-elect added, "I look forward to working with Jewish leaders across this city, whether they're elected officials, rabbis, or community leaders, to deliver on the promise of not just protecting Jewish New Yorkers, but celebrating and cherishing them in the same city."