New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani visited the home of American Jewish actor Mandy Patinkin, lighting Hanukkah candles and preparing latkes (potato pancakes) with Patinkin and his family.

The video shows Patinkin and Mamdani frying latkes using Patinkin's mother's recipe, after which they move to the menorah, and Mamdani lights the candles.

"It was such a joy to celebrate Hanukkah with Mandy, Kathryn and their son, Gideon," Mamdani wrote, sharing the video. "As Jewish New Yorkers across our city prepare to light candles and mark the seventh night today, I wish you and your families a Hanukkah full of light and love."