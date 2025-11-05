New York City Mayor-elect Zorhan Mamdani responded to a new Anti-Defamation League (ADL) initiative to monitor his administration, as well as the harsh criticism from the organization's CEO and National Director, Jonathan Greenblatt.

Speaking to the press on the day after his election, Mamdani stated that he had not met with Greenblatt and claimed that he takes the issue of antisemitism "incredibly seriously."

He noted that in his victory speech, "I spoke about how my City Hall will stand steadfast with Jewish New Yorkers in fighting antisemitism across the city and making that clear in the actions that we deliver on January 1st."

The Mayor-elect added, "I look forward to working with Jewish leaders across this city, whether they're elected officials, rabbis, or community leaders, to deliver on the promise of not just protecting Jewish New Yorkers, but celebrating and cherishing them in the same city. "

Regarding the ADL's initiative, he said that anyone is free to catalogue his administration's actions, but expressed doubt in "Jonathan's ability to do so honestly, given that he previously said that I had not visited any synagogues, only to have to correct himself."

In response to what it describes as an unprecedented rise in antisemitic incidents, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has launched a comprehensive initiative to monitor the administration of incoming New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. The ADL expressed alarm over Mamdani's past associations and rhetoric, which it says promote antisemitic narratives and reflect hostility toward the State of Israel. “Mayor-Elect Mamdani has promoted antisemitic narratives, associated with individuals who have a history of antisemitism, and demonstrated intense animosity toward the Jewish state,” said ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt. “We are deeply concerned that those individuals and principles will influence his administration.”

As part of the initiative, the ADL unveiled several new tools aimed at safeguarding Jewish residents, including a citywide tipline for reporting antisemitic incidents, expanded research efforts to assess municipal policies for potential threats to Jewish communities, and a public “Mamdani Monitor” to track the mayor’s decisions. The ADL cited stark data showing 976 antisemitic incidents in New York City in 2024 alone-the highest of any city in the US-and noted that over half of all hate crimes that year targeted Jews. Greenblatt emphasized the importance of accountability, warning that the ADL “will hold the Mamdani Administration accountable to this basic standard.”