Medical teams from Magen David Adom (MDA) were shocked to discover that swastikas were drawn on the Israeli flags on their ambulances while they were treating a patient.

The incident occurred last night (Saturday) when the ambulances were dispatched to provide medical assistance in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood. While the paramedics and medics entered the patient's apartment to provide him with medical treatment, unknown individuals vandalized the ambulances and painted swastikas on the Israeli flags on the vehicles' sides.

When the team returned to the vehicles, they were shocked to discover the vandalism and immediately reported it to the Jerusalem police, and filed an official complaint.

MDA Director-General Eli Bin stated, "This is a serious and shocking incident that has no place in our society. MDA teams are on the ground to save lives, regardless of religion, race or nationality, and they must carry out their mission without fear of violence or damage to property."

He added that "we trust law enforcement agencies to bring those responsible for this despicable act to justice."