German police have arrested a 31-year-old Romanian citizen suspected of defacing dozens of vehicles and buildings in Hanau with swastikas painted in human blood.

Authorities were alerted Wednesday night when a local resident reported a swastika drawn in a red substance on a car hood. A police investigation revealed nearly 50 vehicles, along with mailboxes and building facades, had been similarly vandalised. Forensic tests confirmed the markings were made with human blood.

The suspect, who was not named due to German privacy laws, was apprehended Thursday at his home in Hanau following a tip from a witness. According to police, he appeared heavily intoxicated and had self-inflicted injuries. He is currently undergoing psychiatric evaluation.

Police spokesman Thomas Leipold stated the man’s motive appeared to be personal and job-related. “He just snapped,” Leipold said, declining to provide further details to preserve the suspect’s privacy.

The display of Nazi symbols, including swastikas, is illegal in Germany.

Hanau Mayor Claus Kaminsky expressed outrage over the incident, particularly in light of the city’s history. In 2020, nine people of immigrant background were murdered in a racist shooting in Hanau. Kaminsky called the vandalism an act that "crosses every boundary of decency and humanity," adding, "Swastikas have no place in Hanau."

The city has filed a formal criminal complaint regarding the incident.