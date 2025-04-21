Authorities in Stockholm have launched an investigation after Nazi flags bearing swastikas were suspended over a major highway tunnel in what police suspect was a coordinated act marking Nazi leader’s Adolf Hitler’s birthday.

"There are big red flags hanging all over the tunnel," an eyewitness told Göteborgs-Posten, describing the disturbing display discovered on Sunday in the Swedish capital.

Swedish police have confirmed that the incident is being treated as a potential case of "incitement against an ethnic group," according to police spokesperson Mats Eriksson, who spoke with the national broadcaster SVT.

The display prompted swift and forceful reactions both domestically and internationally. Among those voicing concern was Israeli Ambassador to Sweden, Ziv Nevo Kulman.

"I am appalled by images of Swastika flags in Stockholm," adding, "something we never thought to see in Europe again," he wrote on X.

The incident follows a series of antisemitic events that have occurred in Europe in recent months. Last week, a mural commemorating the Holocaust in Milan, Italy, was vandalized for the second time in a few months, with the phrase "Israelis are Nazis" written beside it.