Former New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind, head of the Americans Against Antisemitism organization, announced on Sunday that he was switching his endorsement in the New York mayoral race from Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa to Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an independent.

In a video posted to his X account, Hikind explained that the reason for his decision is the fact that Cuomo is the only candidate who can defeat Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani, known for his anti-Israel stance.

“My friends, this is truly a very difficult moment for me. Four months ago, I endorsed Curtis Sliwa for mayor. But today, I am asking you, pleading with you, to vote for Andrew Cuomo,” said Hikind.

“Here's why,” he continued. “New York City is in a critical moment. If Mamdani wins, the future of our city is on the line. That's not politics. That's reality. A man who associates with someone who said America deserved 9/11, and another individual tied to the 1993 World Trade Center bombing , is simply unfit to run this city.”

Hikind admitted that “I have my issues with Andrew Cuomo. They're well known, and I understand if some of you feel the same way. That's exactly why this moment matters so much. We do not have the luxury of misplacing our votes.”

“I like Curtis. I still think he'd be a great mayor. But right now, there's only one person who can stop Mamdani, and that's Andrew Cuomo. You don't have to love him. You don't have to like him. You just have to save New York City. So I urge you to vote for Cuomo,” he concluded.

Mamdani has faced heavy criticism due to his anti-Israel stance, which includes his criticism of Israel on October 8, 2023 - just one day after the Hamas massacre in southern Israel, as well as his refusal to condemn the phrase “globalize the intifada”.

He also recently declared that he would stop using the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA)’s working definition of antisemitism.

In addition, Mamdani has repeatedly accused Israel of war crimes in its battle against Hamas in Gaza, and has vowed to arrest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he visits New York City, citing the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant issued against Netanyahu - even though the US is not a member of the ICC.