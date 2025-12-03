Jewish organizations in New York City will hold a solidarity rally on Thursday near Park East Synagogue, weeks after a controversial anti-Israel protest targeted an Aliyah event at the synagogue.

The rally is organized by the UJA Federation of New York, Jewish Community Relations Council, ADL New York/New Jersey, American Jewish Congress New York, and the New York Board of Rabbis.

In promotional material for the rally, organizers declared, “Together, we will always defend our community’s values. We will never waver in our support for Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish homeland.”

The anti-Israel protest outside the synagogue saw demonstrators chanting “death to the IDF” and “globalize the intifada” outside one of New York’s most prominent congregations. The synagogue had rented space to Nefesh B’Nefesh, an organization that assists Jews moving to Israel.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch later apologized to the congregation for failing to secure the synagogue entrance.

In response , New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s spokesperson “discouraged the language” used at the protest but also rebuked the synagogue, saying “these sacred spaces should not be used to promote activities in violation of international law”, though it did not explain what about the work of Nefesh B’Nefesh can be construed as violation of international law.

That remark alarmed Jewish leaders, who accused Mamdani of blaming the synagogue rather than condemning the protesters.

Mamdani later shifted his tone , telling the New York Times, “We will protect New Yorkers’ First Amendment rights while making clear that nothing can justify language calling for ‘death to’ anyone. It is unacceptable, full stop.”

His spokeswoman added that Mamdani spoke with the synagogue’s rabbi and his son.

The clarification omitted any criticism of the synagogue and emphasized protection of Jewish institutions amid rising antisemitism.