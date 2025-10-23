US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday night that the bill approved by the Knesset to apply sovereignty in Judea and Samaria would threaten President Donald Trump's plan to end the war in Gaza.

The bill in question was approved in a preliminary reading by a majority of one vote.

25 Knesset members voted for the bill and 24 voted against. Knesset members from the Likud either abstained or were absent from the vote, and the only party member to vote yes, despite a directive from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was MK Yuli Edelstein.

MKs Yitzchak Goldknopf, Yisrael Eichler, and Yaakov Tesler from United Torah Judaism also voted in favor of the bill. The Blue and White and Shas parties, like the Likud, were absent from the plenum during the vote.

In addition, a bill proposed by Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman to apply sovereignty over the city of Maale Adumim passed 32-9.

Trump has previously declared his opposition to an Israeli move to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, telling a reporter last month that he will “not allow” Israel to carry out such a move.

Rubio, who is set to arrive in Israel on Thursday, also said that nations beyond the Middle East are prepared to participate in an international force for Gaza, as stipulated in Trump’s peace plan.

The State Department, announcing Rubio’s trip earlier on Wednesday, said the Secretary of State will be in Israel until Saturday, before visiting Malaysia, Japan and South Korea.

The statement added that Rubio will be traveling to Israel “to support the successful implementation of President Trump’s Comprehensive Plan to End the Conflict in Gaza, which has garnered unprecedented international support.”

“During his visit, the secretary will reaffirm America’s unwavering commitment to Israel’s security and engage with partners to build on the historic momentum towards durable peace and integration in the Middle East,” it added.

Rubio’s arrival in Israel will follow the visit by US Vice President JD Vance, who arrived in Israel after Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner also visited this week.

Vance on Tuesday issued a warning to Hamas as it continued to violate the ceasefire agreement.

"If Hamas doesn't cooperate, then as the President of the United States has said, Hamas is going to be obliterated," Vance said, though he refused to set a timetable for Hamas to cooperate.