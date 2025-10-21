Vice President of the United States JD Vance arrived on Tuesday at noon in Israel.

The Vice President was greeted at Ben-Gurion Airport by Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Israeli Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter.

Following his arrival, Vance is scheduled to travel to Kiryat Gat, in southern Israel, where a headquarters for the US-led multinational force for overseeing the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire is located.

The visit to Israel will likely focus on concluding Phase A of the deal to end the war in Gaza. During the trip, the vice president will also discuss with Israeli officials the return of all hostages and the fallen and the transition to Phase B of the Trump plan.

Vance is scheduled to depart Israel on Thursday.

Due to the visit, extensive road closures are expected in various locations of the country and in Jerusalem in particular. Route 1 will be closed from Ganot Interchange eastward. Daniel Interchange at the entrance to Route 6 will be blocked southward up to Kiryat Gat Interchange. Route 35 from Kiryat Gat Interchange will be closed westward up to the entrance to the Kiryat Gat industrial area.

In Jerusalem, starting at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, the following will be closed to traffic: the city entrance from Route 1, Shazar Tunnel, Ben-Zvi Boulevard, Azza Street, Agron Street, King David Street, Paris Square, and the Meches Junction.

During the visit, intermittent closures may occur on additional streets in the city, including Azza, Ramban, HaNasi, Jabotinsky, Rabin Boulevard, the Government Complex area, and around the Old City. The police recommend that the public plan access routes in advance and use public transportation.