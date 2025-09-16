In a historic milestone bridging ancient heritage with modern meaning, the complete length of Jerusalem’s Pilgrimage Road has been revealed for the first time in two millennia.

Connecting the Pool of Siloam (Shiloach Pool) to the footsteps of the Temple Mount, the ancient thoroughfare was officially opened on Monday at a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, and other distinguished dignitaries, marking a profound moment in archaeological and diplomatic history.

The participation of Secretary Rubio and Ambassador Huckabee at the ceremony carries added symbolism, with the event taking place during America's 250th anniversary year. The ceremony embodied the profound connection between the values born in ancient Jerusalem which would go on to become the foundation for the heritage and ideals upon which the United States was established.

In October 2020, the United States recognized the City of David as an American Heritage Site, affirming that the principles of liberty, justice, and the pursuit of the Divine that emerged from the City of David are foundational and fundamental to the identity of both nations, and to the special relationship the two nations share.

This recognition has since inspired other nations, with Argentina's President Javier Milei following suit in June 2025 by designating the City of David as an Argentinian Heritage Site, further affirming the universal and enduring significance of the values and heritage rooted in the City of David.

The presence of Secretary Rubio and Ambassador Huckabee also reaffirmed the United States’ recognition of Jerusalem as the indivisible capital of the State of Israel, and the central place the City of David holds in shaping the shared heritage and values of both nations.

Rubio said at the ceremony, “The United States was founded on a powerful idea, defined not by geography, ethnicity, or anything else. It was founded on the very powerful principle that the rights of mankind come from their creator.”

“It was here that God fulfilled his promise to his people. It was here that the lessons that formed the base rock and the foundations of our laws, of the principles upon which we decide what is right and what is wrong, was built upon,” he added. “If you think about the things that today we, in civilized societies, use as rules to govern us, these things did not come because good people wrote them. They came because they were rooted in ancient teachings. For deep inside of us, we all know that we were created for a purpose and for a reason, that our dignity comes from our creator.”

“To stand here today on the very road, where not 2,000 years ago, so many from everywhere ventured to fulfill that desire to be closer to the creator, is a humbling and honoring experience. As you go through the layers of history, you realize that all the civilizations that conquered this city, all the ones who tore it down and built on top, are all gone. The Roman Empire is no more, nor any of the others that sought to conquer and rule this land. But one people remain. They have returned. For God's promise is eternal, and it is perfect, and his word is always true. And I'm honored to be a part of its fulfillment here with you tonight,” stated Rubio.

Ambassador Huckabee quoted the famous verse “If I forget you, O Yerushalayim, may my right hand forget its skill” and added, “The Jewish people never forgot that this was their land, their home, their undivided, indisputable indigenous capital from eternity. Tonight the stones are crying out. The crowds may say it, but the stones absolutely and 100% validate that the Jewish people not only belong here now, but they have belonged here for 4,000 years since the time God said to Abraham, ‘This is yours.’”

“And it is shouting from the top of the mountain that this is indeed the eternal home of the Jewish people, the Jewish state, and the people who rightly belong here. Tonight the rest of the world comes to say, ‘Welcome home, and may no one ever, ever attempt to take your home from you. It is yours.’”

Huckabee further said, “And those of us who are not Jewish, we thank you for giving all of us a foundation of morality and decency and civilization upon which our own faith is built, for without yours, we don't have one.”

Prime Minister Netanyahu said, “Next year in Jerusalem, next year in Jerusalem, it didn't matter if you were in the ghetto in Toledo or the ghetto in Warsaw, that's what Jews prayed for. Next year in Jerusalem. Well, we're here.”

Addressing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Netanyahu stated, “This is our city, Mr. Erdogan, it's not your city, it's our city. It will always be our city. It will not be divided again. And that's why I so much appreciate the leadership of President Trump in this area as well. When he declared Jerusalem our capital, something that should have been acknowledged by every leader in the world, but he did it, and then moved the American embassy here, he called me up before he did it. He asked, ‘What do you think? Would there be riots? Would there be bloodshed?’ I said, ‘I don't think so, but if there will be, it'll be primarily directed at us, and we are definitely ready.’ So he just did it. And I welcome today the Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, who understands that this is the foundation of our common Judeo-Christian heritage. It is being challenged today.”

“This is our city. It is forever our city. It will never be divided again. Am Yisrael Chai, and Jerusalem lives in our hearts. Thank you,” said Netanyahu.