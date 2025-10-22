החוק עבר בקריאה טרומית ערוץ כנסת

With a majority of one vote, the Knesset on Wednesday approved, in a preliminary reading, a bill proposed by Noam Party Chairman MK Avi Maoz to apply Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.

25 Knesset members voted for the bill and 24 voted against. Knesset members from the Likud either abstained or were absent from the vote, and the only party member to vote yes, despite a directive from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was MK Yuli Edelstein. MKs Yitzchak Goldknopf, Yisrael Eichler, and Yaakov Tesler from United Torah Judaism also voted in favor of the bill. The Blue and White and Shas parties, like the Likud, were absent from the plenum during the vote. The Likud intends to take punitive measures against Edelstein for voting in favor of the bill.

In addition, a bill proposed by Yisrael Beytenu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman to apply sovereignty over the city of Maale Adumim passed 32-9.

MK Yuli Edelstein explained why he voted yes: “I just voted in the Knesset plenum in favor of applying sovereignty in Judea and Samaria. Especially at this time, Israeli sovereignty over all parts of our homeland is the order of the day. As someone who has fought for the Land of Israel throughout my years in this building, with a clear belief in the justice of our path, I call on all Zionist factions to vote in favor.”

Before the vote, MK Maoz urged fellow lawmakers to support the measure: “Settlement in the Land of Israel is our connection to ourselves as a people. We call for the immediate application of Israeli sovereignty and law over Judea and Samaria. Since the government has hesitated, it is our duty as Knesset members to act - I call on all of you to vote for my bill.”

MK Ahmad Tibi (Ta'al) spoke after him: “Even your admired leader, Trump, suddenly opposes annexation. There is no Riviera, no bonanza - there is a reality in which more than 150 countries recognize Palestine.”