Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday night spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, concluding the end of Rubio’s visit to Israel.

During the call, Netanyahu and Rubio discussed the outcomes of the visit and reaffirmed the deep and enduring partnership between Israel and the United States.

Prime Minister Netanyahu thanked Secretary Rubio for his steadfast support and for his commitment to strengthening the US-Israel alliance during these challenging times.

Netanyahu also expressed his appreciation for the Rubio’s productive visit and wished him many more visits to Israel in the future.

Both parties emphasized their shared commitment to continue close cooperation to advancing the common interests and values that unite the United States and Israel, first and foremost, the return of the remaining deceased hostages and the disarming of Hamas and demilitarization of Gaza.